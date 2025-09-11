Smartwatch deals: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, 8 Classic, and Ultra are on sale!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 40mm Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is the base model of this year’s series. It may not be as fancy as the higher-end models, but it is also by no means a lackluster. It will be an excellent smartwatch for most people, and it helps that the price is much more accessible.

This year, the design has adopted a more square bezel, while still keeping a circular screen. This means that all 2025 Galaxy Watches now look more like the Galaxy Watch Ultra lineup. It is just smaller and sleeker. It’s actgually 11% thinner than its predecessor, too.

While smaller, this smartwatch is pretty solid, and it still gets an IP68 rating, as well as a 5ATM certification. This means it is resistant to dust and water, and you can submerge it as deep as 50 meters. On top of that, it also gets a MIL-STD-810H certification. These are excellent resistance levels for an entry-level Samsung smartwatch!

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

You’ll love the large 1.47-inch Super aMOLED display with an impressive 2,000-nit brightness. It also has a 480 x 480 resolution, which results in a 327ppi pixel density. These are characteristics we only used to see in top-tier smartwatches.

Even the battery life is impressive! It will last about 30 hours per charge, even when the always-on display is enabled. This gets extended to a whopping 40 hours if you turn said feature off.

As you can see, this may be the base model, but it is nothing less than a premium smartwatch. It just happens to have a simpler design.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style.

If you care about looks, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has them. This is your best bet if you want something that will look good all the time, as it more closely resembles the look of a traditional watch. It’s a refined design that will make it a better alternative for office-dwellers, businessmen, and anyone who cares more about fashion.

There are some upgrades past the aesthetics, though. It has twice the storage at 64GB. The frame is also stronger, made of stainless steel instead of aluminum. The rotating bezel, aside from looking more like a traditional watch, gives you a fun way to interact with the device, as you can use it to navigate through the UI.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The rest of the smartwatch is pretty much the same as we saw with the Galaxy Watch 8. And of course, it still gets the same IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is definitely a nicer watch, but the upgrades are pretty minor.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Now, if you want to go all out and get an impressive watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) may be the one for you. It’s among the best of the industry, if not the best. Its only main competitor is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (or the soon-to-come Apple Watch Ultra 3). That said, Apple watches are for Apple users. Those of us rocking Android phones can’t use those, so we suppose your best bet is to go with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025).

Is it any different than the first Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra? Samsung added some pretty nice improvements. It gets 64GB of storage, which is twice as much as the previous version. There is also a really nice Titanium Blue color version now. It also comes with Wear OS 6 out of the box, along with Samsung’s One UI 8 software skin.

Elsewhere, the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra model gets very similar specs compared to its predecessor, but this is not bad! The 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display looks gorgeous, the 480 x 480 resolution is sharp, and it still gets 3,000 nits of brightness.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Resistance gets an upgrade, as it also comes with an IP68 rating, MIL-STD-810H certification, and an improved 10ATM rating. This means you can submerge it up to 100 meters, which is more in line with traditional watches, and it’s twice as much as the Galaxy Watch 8 versions.

As expected, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a titanium case, which is better than the aluminum and stainless steel ones. Titanium is a light and strong material that is highly respected in the industry.

This is a good option if you know you will be a little rougher on your smartwatch, or if you usually take part in more extreme activities. To accommodate those demanding needs, it even features a 60-hour battery life, with the always-on display feature enabled. This gets extended to 80 hours if you can live without it. While these deals are small, they are actually the first discounts these new Samsung Galaxy Watches have seen. If you were thinking of getting one, it’s your chance to save, even if only a bit. Go get yours while it’s on sale! The price might jump back up at any point.

