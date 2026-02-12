All new Samsung Galaxy Watch models are heavily discounted!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

All of these offers come from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. The only thing to keep in mind is that these don’t come with a full Samsung warranty, as they are international versions. They will work the same, though, and you’re covered by a 90-day Woot warranty, just in case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm, LTE) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm, LTE) Brighter display, better battery life The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a new 'squircle' look, with new band attachments, backed by new software, a 50% brighter display over last year's model, and a slightly larger battery. The watch is available in four configurations: a 40mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE and a 44mm display in Wi-Fi or LTE. See price at Woot! Save $200.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 may be Samsung’s more affordable smartwatch model, but it is by no means a cheap wearable. Especially this one, which is the larger 44mm version with LTE compatibility. It would usually cost $429.99.

This is quite the treat. It’s made of Armor Aluminum and is protected by a sapphire crystal. It’s blessed with 5 ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, so it can handle quite the beating.

Like all Samsung products, it sports a gorgeous screen. It’s a Super AMOLED panel that can reach up to 3,000 nits of brightness. Other specs include a Samsung Exynos W1000 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage.

If you care about health and fitness features, this one gets the whole package. You’ll enjoy features such as a heart rate sensor, ECG, VIA, blood oxygen readings, temperature sensing, and more. It even has superb additions, like a barometer and a compass. Battery life is estimated at up to 40 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Woot! Save $240.00 Clearance!

Those who care about looks should look into upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. This is because it is built and designed to look much more like a traditional watch. Looks aside, it’s actually pretty much like the base Galaxy Watch 8.

There are a few main differences, though. For starters, it has a stainless steel construction. There’s also the rotating bezel, which looks great and also adds another way to interact with the UI. It also has twice the storage at 64GB. Battery life is estimated at about a day and a half, so it also lasts quite a bit.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

If you want an ultra-premium smartwatch and use Android, nothing quite beats the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). The only real competition is Apple’s Watch Ultra series, but it’s only for iOS users.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) retails for a whopping $649.99, so today’s $299.99 discounted price is quite the deal. This gets rid of the only reason why we don’t usually recommend it, which is the high cost.

It has a larger 1.5-inch display with a 480 x 480 resolution. It also has a 3,000-nit brightness, making it suitable for viewing even in direct sunlight. You get all the same health features as the others.

It gets additional capabilities, such as cellular data support, SOS, and more. It still has IP68 and MIL-STD-810H ratings, but it has also been upgraded to 10 ATM, meaning it can be submerged to 100 meters. The battery life is also impressive, lasting up to three days per charge. Woot.com has limited availability on all of its products, so who knows when these units will go out of stock. Get yours soon!

Follow