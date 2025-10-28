Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal: This is the cheapest we've seen it!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Are you looking for a smartwatch? If you use an Android phone, it’s pretty hard to beat Samsung’s offerings, and the best-looking one right now is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Its $499.99 retail price is pretty high, but you can catch a really nice deal on it right now. It’s only $319, the lowest we’ve seen it go for. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White for just $319 ($180.99 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. The great news is that you still get a full one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Just keep in mind that it’s only available in White, and there is a limit of two units per customer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (White) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (White) Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Woot! Save $180.99

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is very special. It’s for those who focus on design, as it offers the same functionality as the regular Galaxy Watch 8 but a design more akin to a traditional watch. It is likely the best-looking Wear OS watch!

Looks aside, the general experience is pretty much the same as the base model’s. It comes with a 1.37-inch Super AMOLED panel with an impressive 3,000 nits of brightness and a nice 438 x 438 resolution. It features a sapphire crystal, a material usually reserved for actual higher-end watches. Additionally, it is made of stainless steel, which is more resistant than the usual aluminum bodies.

The rotating bezel will not only look great but also offer a really cool way to interact with the user interface. You’ll also enjoy a full set of certifications, including IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

As if those weren’t enough goodies, the battery life is also quite impressive. With Always On Display enabled, you’ll get 30 hours per charge. Turn it off, and the battery life extends to 40 hours!

You really can’t go wrong here. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic go for, so far. We were already quite impressed when the price dropped to $359.99, and right now you can get it for just $319!

The deal should last eight days or “until sold out.” So, if you have your mind set on this watch, try to get it sooner rather than later!

Follow