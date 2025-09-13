New record-low price: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is already $140 off!

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic launched this July, and we’ve already seen some nice deals on it, but none of them are this good. This new record-low price decreases the cost to just $359.99, saving you a nice $140. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in White for just $359.99 ($140 off)

This offer is available from Woot, an Amazon-owned deals website. It comes with a full-year manufacturer’s warranty, so you won’t have to worry. The only caveat is that the deal only applies to the White model shown in the image above.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (White) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (White) Going squircle, still Classic The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic continues the Classic lineage but with a squircle redesign. Available in Wi-Fi and LTE, with a 3,000 nit display and big 445mAh battery, enjoy all of the best Samsung smartwatch software experiences in style. See price at Woot! Save $140.00

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is meant for those who want the experience of the base Galaxy Watch 8, but with a redefined look that makes the aesthetics more similar to a traditional watch. It will look great anywhere, and it’s a better option for office-dwellers, business people, and anyone who cares about fashion.

It still gets the same general experience as the base model. You’ll enjoy a 1.37-inch super AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, along with a sapphire crystal and a 438 x 438 resolution. It is also made of stronger stainless steel, instead of aluminum.

You’ll even get a rotating bezel, which can make it easier to navigate through the UI, and also helps it look more like a traditional watch. Like all other models, it gets IP68, 5ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings.

Even the battery life is quite impressive, offering 30 hours with the Always On Display feature enabled, and 40 hours if you disable it.

You really can’t go wrong with this one. It is better than the Galaxy Watch 8, but won’t step into overkill territory like the Galaxy Watch Ultra. It also helps that it’s the best-looking Samsung watch in 2025. It also helps that it’s the best-looking one, and at this price, it is also not much more expensive than the base one!

