Samsung's latest watches retire this handy charging feature

TL;DR The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra don’t support Wireless PowerShare due to a new rear sensor design.

That means you can’t wirelessly charge these watches via your smartphone.

Samsung adds that the watches will also charge slowly via other wireless charging pads.

Many recent Samsung smartwatches have supported wireless charging via smartphones, branded as Wireless PowerShare by Samsung. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have now ditched this feature.

Twitter user Jordy Verboeven spotted an official support page (h/t: SamMobile) confirming that Samsung’s latest watches don’t support wireless charging via a smartphone. The company cited a new rear sensor design that changed the shape of the back glass on these watches.

“The alteration increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil of your watch and the wireless charger, so the wireless power sharing feature available on the previous model is no longer supported,” Samsung explained.

That’s a real shame, as wirelessly charging your watch via a smartphone can be very handy if you forget your charger.

Samsung also cautioned that this new sensor design and glass shape can lead to “slower charging and higher heat generation” when using your current wireless charging pad. The company urged Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra owners to use the included wireless charger (EP-OL300) for best results.

