Hot deals: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra hit new record-low prices!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great smartwatch? Samsung has some of the hottest ones, and two of its best options are hitting all-time low prices right now. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are also pretty new, having been released last July. It’s nice to see such excellent discounts on them already. If you want the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, you can get it for $235.45, which is about a 22% discount. Those who wish to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra can save $151, slashing the cost to $498.99. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for just $235.45 Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for just $498.99

Both of these offers come from Amazon, and both are labeled as “limited time deals.” It’s also important to keep in mind not all color versions have the same prices. In the case of the Sasmung Galaxy Watch 7, the lowest price is only for the Green model. The Cream iteration is literally five cents more expensive. In the case of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, the lowest price is for the Titanium Gray version. The Titanium Silver one is a dollar more, and the Titanium White one is slightly more expensive at $512.44.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Comfortable and capable Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music. See price at Amazon Save $64.54 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will be a better value per dollar for most people, as the Ultra may be a bit overkill for most users. The Galaxy Watch 7 is still a premium smartwatch with a gorgeous design and great capabilities, and the price is much more accessible.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review, we praise the wearable device for many reasons. For starters, it has a gorgeous, sleek design. Not to mention, it’s pretty resistant. It has several ratings: IP68, 5 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H. In summary, it can take a beating, a dunk, and more. We also like that it uses standard 20mm straps, making it super simple to customize the look.

The Wear OS 5 experience is also clean and simple, giving a familiar experience to those who have already used Wear OS smartwatches in the past. If you care about battery life, we have managed to consistently get about two days on a full charge. Of course, you’ll also get a nice variety of health-tracking functions, such as sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, temperature measuring, a barometer, an altimeter, and more.

This is a great Wear OS smartwatch for most users, but Samsung smartphone users do get some benefits. This includes features like Suggested Replies, voice-to-text summaries from recordings, sleep apnea detection, and Energy Score.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $151.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you really want to go all out, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra competes with the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra series. It’s a premium smartwatch with unique features, made for active and more demanding users. This smartwatch is as premium as they get!

As we mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, the design isn’t for everyone. It certainly sets itself apart from the competition, though, and many will love everything else the Galaxy Watch Ultra has to offer. For starters, it is even more resistant, featuring IP68, 10 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H certifications. It’s dust-tight and can be submerged up to 100 meters for as long as 10 minutes!

It also comes with Wear OS 5 out of the box, and we really liked its larger 1.5-inch screen. It has a 480 x 480 resolution, and get this, the max brightness can reach 3,000 nits! It’s one of the best smartwatches for sunny days, whether you’re walking around the city or on your crazy hikes. By the way, GPS tracking worked great. You also won’t catch this smartwatch dying on you too much, as its battery life is outstanding. Our internal tests yielded about three days per charge. Of course, you will also get all those health tracking features. One of our main complaints about it is the high price tag, but today’s deal makes it a more enticing product, even if by a bit. Remember, these are “limited time deals” and record-low prices. That’s the perfect combination for a short-lasting sale. Make up your mind and buy yours as soon as possible! If you don’t like either of these, you can also take a look at our list of the best smartwatches to take a look at some great alternatives.

You might like

Comments