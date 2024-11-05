Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra deals just keep getting better!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a fantastic wearable, we have a list of the best smartwatches here. Here’s a spoiler, though – Samsung has two of the best ones, and they are both on sale right now. We last reported that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra hit record-low prices a couple of weeks ago. The price tags are even lower today. You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for just $228.89, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is $482.44. These are 24-26% discounts! Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for just $228.89 Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $482.44

Both of these offers are available directly from Amazon, and they are labeled as “limited time deals.” Maximum savings are only available for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Green and the Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Silver models. Other color versions are slightly more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Comfortable and capable Available in two sizes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a refinement over older Galaxy Watches. A rich set of health and fitness tracking features include Sleep Apnea detection. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, three band materials to choose from, and now up to 32GB of internal storage for all your apps and music. See price at Amazon Save $71.01 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is our favorite smartwatch for Samsung users, or at least for most of them. It offers a much better value per dollar than the Ultra model, and will be more than enough unless you have demanding needs. It’s still a high-end, premium smartwatch with a gorgeous design and excellent capabilities.

We found plenty to love during our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review. Stunning design aside, it’s also very resistant, featuring IP68, 5 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H ratings. Needless to say, it can take quite the beating, as well as a good dunk. The 5 ATM rating tells us it can be submerged as deep as 50 meters.

We found the Wear OS 5 experience to be clean and straightforward, which is nice to see from Samsung. It will offer a very familiar experience if you’re already used to other Wear OS devices. If you care about battery life, we managed to get about two days per charge.

Of course, it also comes with plenty of great health-tracking features. These include sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, temperature measuring, a barometer, an altimeter, and more. It’s worth noting that you can use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with any device, but Samsung users get some exclusive features: Suggested Replies, voice-to-text summaries from recordings, sleep apnea detection, and Energy Score.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $167.55 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the ultimate Wear OS 5 smartwatch, this is it. It is the closest competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra. Similarly, it is much more expensive than your typical smartwatches, so it’s nice to get a good discount on it.

We mention in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review that the design isn’t for everyone. It is bulkier and much less focused on aesthetics. Regardless of its looks, though, there are plenty of amazing things many of you will love if you’re willing to pay the higher price tag. The smartwatch is super tough, offering IP68, 10 ATM, and MIL-STD-810H certifications. This means it can be submerged as deep as 100 meters for up[ to 10 minutes! It obviously also comes with Wear OS 5, and the larger 1.5-inch screen is a really nice addition. Not only is it bigger, but it has a nice 480 x 480 resolution and an impressive 3,000-nit maximum brightness. This makes it a perfect smartwatch for those of you who will be using the device in direct sunlight often, such as while hiking or jogging around the city. Of course, you will get all those health-tracking features. We also found GPS tracking very reliable. Oh, and you won’t need to worry about battery life. We managed to get about three days per charge. When reviewing this smartwatch, our main complaint was the price. And while nearly $482.44 is still quite the price tag, it’s much better than $649.99. You are getting some very heavy discounts here, so it’s probably best to act quickly if you want to take advantage of these deals. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is actually a record-low price. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 7 is only $0.40 higher than its all-time low pricing. These are very steep discounts, and such sales don’t usually stick around for long.

