The Galaxy Watch 7 could get a serious storage upgrade across its three models

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Watch 7 series is expected to come in three variants, with each variant expected in Wi-Fi and eSIM versions.

Samsung could also upgrade the internal storage to 32GB on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The new smartwatches are expected to launch in July 2024 alongside Samsung’s new foldables.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is one of the best smartwatches you can buy on Android, especially if you use a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung put out two solid smartwatches in the Watch 6 series, covering a wide spectrum of size and connectivity needs. With the upcoming Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung could expand the lineup further and give it a serious storage upgrade for future-proofing.

According to a report from Sammobile, Samsung could release three versions of the Galaxy Watch 7 this year, which is one more than usual. These would then further have Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi plus eSIM variants, giving us six watch SKUs to begin with. The report says this lineup could have the following model numbers: SM-L300 and SM-L305 for the base variant, SM-L310 and SM-L315 for the middle variant, and SM-L700 and SM-L705 for the topmost variant.

Samsung could also double the internal storage on its smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 6 series came with 16GB of internal storage, which is plenty for a smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 7 could come with 32GB of internal storage, making it significantly more future-proof. You could install all your favorite apps without worrying and still have space to store music for offline listening on the watch.

The report reiterates some previous rumors. The Galaxy Watch 7 could be Samsung’s first smartwatch with a 3nm chip, which could make it 50% more power-efficient than the Galaxy Watch 6. It could also run a newer version of Wear OS and One UI for smartwatches. Samsung is expected to launch the smartwatches alongside the foldables, which are expected to be launched during a Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2024.

