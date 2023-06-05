The Galaxy Watch 6 series inches ever closer to launch

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 series has swung by the FCC database.

The listings don’t tell us much bar the presence of LTE support in some models.

Samsung is widely expected to host an Unpacked launch in July, and we’re looking forward to new foldable phones as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 series. Now, it looks like the latter is a step closer to seeing a reveal.

Twitter tipster Snoopy Tech (h/t: Android Police) spotted the FCC listings for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, featuring model numbers SMR930, SMR935, SMR940, and SMR945. An FCC filing usually suggests that products are almost ready for launch.

We occasionally see extra details in these filings, but there’s not much else to glean from these listings. We did notice confirmation of LTE connectivity in some models, though, suggesting that cellular variants are available. The filings also include device screenshots showing FCC certification, although these don’t tell us anything else.

The watches were supplied with the same EP-OR900 charger as the Galaxy Watch 5 series. This doesn’t necessarily guarantee that we’ll see the same charging speeds, but it seems likely.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that the Galaxy Watch 6 family is a step closer to a reveal. We’re expecting these watches to be equipped with the One UI 5 Watch skin and larger batteries. Leaks also point to a Classic model with a rotating bezel.

