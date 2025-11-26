Your Galaxy Watch 6 just got a major upgrade in the US with One UI 8 Watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has expanded the stable One UI 8 Watch software rollout to Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic users in the US.

The update includes a platform bump to Wear OS 6, a revamped interface, AI-powered fitness insights, and enhanced sleep features.

New control options, including mood check-ins and enhanced pinch gesture support, are also available.

Samsung began rolling out stable One UI 8 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 6 last week, starting with its home region of South Korea. The stable update is now rolling out for Watch 6 users in the US, giving everyone a new reason to cheer.

We’ve been seeing the Galaxy Watch 6 get access to the update in regions across the world, growing increasingly jealous as it spread to North America, with users in Canada sharing word of its availability. But now on Reddit’s Galaxy Watch sub we’re finally spotting confirmation from Watch 6 owners in the US, like p365x.

In addition to One UI 8 Watch itself, this update also includes October 2025 security patches.

One UI 8 Watch is a substantial update for Galaxy Watches. Alongside Wear OS 6, it introduces new interface elements, such as vertically stacking cards on tiles and a condensed version of the Now Bar for smaller screens. There are also new health features, including AI-based insights for running, vascular load tracking, enhanced cues for winding down at bedtime, mood check-ins, and broader support for pinch gestures.

If you own a Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you can check for the update in the Samsung Wearable app. In the app, go to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install. Since the update is already live in the US and Korea, other regions can be expected to follow shortly.

