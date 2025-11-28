Galaxy Watch 6 acting sluggish after One UI 8 Watch update? Try this

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out One UI 8 Watch globally for Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, but owners are reporting a laggy experience after the update.

Users suggest that a simple reboot or reducing transparency and blur effects can fix the slowdown.

Alternatively, you can also wipe the cache partition on your watch to restore fluidity.

Samsung rolled out the stable version of One UI 8 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 6 globally, including the US, this week. The update introduces numerous new features, but as users are discovering, it has also caused some lag on the smartwatch. If you find yourself dealing with lag on your Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic after updating to this new One UI 8 Watch update, the fix may be as simple as adjusting some transparency settings and clearing the cache.

Reddit user Ok-Ring1158 complained that the quick settings panel appears much more laggy on their Galaxy Watch 6 Classic after its One UI 8 Watch update.

Other Redditors agree with the sentiment, but a few also mention that the Galaxy Watch 6/Classic has been generally laggy.

Are you facing lag on your Galaxy Watch 6 after One UI 8 Watch update? 5 votes Yes, I am facing lag after the update. 80 % Yes, but my Galaxy Watch 6 has always been laggy. 0 % No, the update is snappy and fluid on my Galaxy Watch 6. 20 %

How to fix laggy Galaxy Watch 6 after One UI 8 Watch update If you’re facing similar lag issues, there are a few fixes you can try to restore your experience:

Fix 1: Reboot the smartwatch The first step for all fixes is to try a simple reboot. This has resolved the lag issue for some users, and since it’s the easiest solution, it’s worth a try.

To reboot a Galaxy Watch 6, navigate to Settings > System > Restart to initiate the reboot process. Alternatively, you can force reboot by simply pressing and holding both the Home and Back buttons for about ten seconds, until the Samsung logo appears.

Fix 2: Reduce Transparency and Blur If a reboot doesn’t resolve the lag issue for you, you can try reducing transparency and blur across the UI, which should reduce the performance overhead for the smartwatch and potentially restore a snappier experience.

To toggle this setting on your Galaxy Watch 6, navigate to Settings > Accessibility > Vision enhancements > Reduce transparency and blur.

Fix 3: Clear cache It’s usually a good idea to clear cache files after an update, and users in the Reddit thread report that it does improve the fluidity of the watch. Placebo or not, it’s a relatively easy process, so if the other two methods don’t improve the experience for you, give this a shot: Press and hold the Home and Back buttons to force shut down the watch. Keep the Home button (the top button) pressed once the screen goes black. You will see the bootloader menu appear after a few seconds. Use the top button to scroll to and select Recovery mode. Press and hold the top button to enter it. Once in Recovery mode, use the Back button (the bottom button) to scroll to the Wipe cache partition option. Press the top button to select it. Use the bottom button to highlight Yes and press the top button to confirm. Once the cache is wiped, the watch will return to the recovery menu with Reboot system now highlighted. Press the top button to select it and restart the watch. Let us know if you have been experiencing lag on your Galaxy Watch after its One UI 8 Watch update, and if any of these methods help restore fluidity to your smartwatch.

