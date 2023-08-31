Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts getting stable One UI 5 Watch update in the US

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly pushing out the One UI 5 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch 5 series in the US and South Korea.

The update is based on Wear OS 4, weighs 1.7GB, and brings a host of new features to the older Samsung watches.

Samsung has started rolling out the stable One UI 5 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The update is currently reaching Galaxy Watch 5 series users in the US and South Korea.

One UI 5 Watch debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series and is based on Wear OS 4. It brings in plenty of new features in a hefty 1.7GB update package with firmware versions R920XXU1BWH3/R920OXM1BWH3 (h/t u/Paranoid-A). It is advisable you download the update over Wi-Fi and have a fully charged watch before you start.

Galaxy Watch 5 series users can expect more watch faces and tiles with the One UI 5 Watch update. New sleep analysis capabilities will also be added with the update, including access to sleep score factors, sleep consistency readings, sleep animal symbols, sleep coaching, and more.

Additionally, One UI 5 Watch for the Galaxy Watch 5 series brings access to personalized heart rate zone, irregular heart rhythm notifications, Track Run, and other custom workout features. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users will also gain access to the GPX File Database to explore new workout routes.

Galaxy Watch 5 can also control the volume of incoming calls as well as mute them. Keypad access will also be available during calls. These features were unavailable on One UI 4 Watch.

You can download the One UI 5 Watch update on your galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro by heading to Watch Setiings > Watch Software Update. Don’t worry if you don’t see the update immediately. It could be a staggered rollout and you should be getting its soon enough.

