The Galaxy Watch 5 hits a clearance price of $199 ahead of the Watch 6 launch

Other variants of the Samsung wearable are also on sale, with the LTE model hitting $249.99 ($80 off) and the Bespoke Edition just $1 above the base model at $199.99 ($80 off).

The Galaxy Watch 5 certainly won’t feel redundant when its successor takes center stage. Its excellent build quality and comfort make it a pleasure to wear, and the improved battery life ensures longer usage between charges. The solid GPS accuracy is a welcome addition for fitness enthusiasts, while health-tracking capabilities are top-notch with features like a body composition monitor, skin temperature sensor, and enhanced sleep tracking. The watch supports Google Assistant and Google Maps, providing convenient access to these popular apps. With its subtle upgrades and refined design, the Galaxy Watch 5 will remain a compelling choice, especially at this price.

These Galaxy Watch 5 Amazon deals could end at any time, so check them out while you can via the widgets above.

