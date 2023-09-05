Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 starts getting Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch update

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are now receiving the One UI 5 Watch update based on Wear OS 4.

The software is rolling out to the Bluetooth version of the smartwatches in the US and several other regions.

It is a hefty update weighing around 1.7GB.

Samsung has started rolling out the Wear OS 4 update to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The update comes with One UI 5 Watch, Samsung’s proprietary skin based on Google’s latest Wear OS version. So technically, the Galaxy Watch 4 has beaten the Pixel Watch to the punch as far as the Wear OS 4 update is concerned.

Users on Reddit are reporting about the incoming One UI 5 Watch update for their Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth models. We haven’t seen any posts about the LTE versions of the watches receiving the update. That said, the software seems to be available in several parts of the world, including the US. It adds a bunch of new features to the older flagship Samsung smartwatches.

One UI 5 Watch for Galaxy Watch 4 series: New features One UI 5 Watch brings new watch faces and tiles to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. New tiles include a new battery level tile that lets users quickly check how much juice is left in their Galaxy Watch, a Buds controller tile that allows users to turn on/off 360 audio, and a Timer tile that lets users quickly start the timer without opening the dedicated app.

Additionally, the update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series gives users access to features like personalized heart rate zone, irregular heart rhythm notifications, Track Run, advanced sleep coaching, automatic cycle workout recordings, and other custom workout tools.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series also gets the ability to control the volume of incoming calls and mute them. Keypad access will also be available during calls. These features were unavailable on One UI 4 Watch.

Some underlying Wear OS 4 features are also coming in. For instance, users now have the ability to pair the watch with a new phone without performing a full factory reset.

You can download the One UI 5 Watch update on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic by heading to Watch Settings> Watch Software Update. It weighs around 1.7GB, so you should ideally download it over a Wi-Fi network. Don’t worry if you don’t see the update immediately. It could be a staggered rollout, and you should get it soon enough.

