Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 leaked press renders show off the tablet trio

TL;DR New press renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 series have leaked, showing off the trio of tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S9 and S9 Plus have uniform bezels, while the Ultra has a notch for dual front cameras.

Leaker SnoopyTech has shared a press render of the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Admittedly, the press renders do not reveal much information that we did not already know or expect. For one, Samsung is planning to continue launching at least three tablets in the lineup. We expect them to be the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

As visible, the Tab S9 and S9 Plus have uniform bezels, while the S9 Ultra will retain the notch on its left bezel for the dual front cameras and possibly other sensors.

There is also a second render with the tablet (presumably the Tab S9 or Tab S9 Plus) alongside other devices that we expect Samsung to showcase at their Unpacked event in July.

Further, as expected, the tablets will continue to retain support for the S Pen. However, it remains unknown if the S Pen Pro is seeing any refreshes this year since the original was launched back in 2021 and is due for a refresh.

We can also spot a pair of earbuds in the second image. While not evident, we believe it is the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 that could launch at the same event as the tablets and other devices. Samsung was also rumored to launch an upgraded version of its Galaxy SmartTag, but that has not yet been spotted.

