Giant leak reveals everything about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series

TL;DR A new leak has revealed all specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

Surprisingly, only the larger tablet is expected to come with S Pen support, although the leaked marketing images show an S Pen with the smaller tablet too.

Both tablets are expected to come in Wi-Fi and 5G variants.

Samsung has always promoted its Galaxy Tab S9 series as the best Android tablets, and the proposition has fair weight behind it. But the flagships are priced like flagships, and the Tab S series may not be the right fit for all users. Samsung seems intent on offering more choices to buyers with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. Now, the newest leak on these new tablets has laid bare all specifications, design, and more.

This new leak comes to us from WinFuture. According to this leak, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will have a 10.9-inch LCD with a resolution of 2,304 x 1,440 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It will weigh 524g and have an 8,000mAh battery. It is expected in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB + 256GB variants.

The larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus will have a larger 12.4-inch LCD with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution. It will weigh 628g and have a 10,090 mAh battery. It is expected in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. Surprisingly, only this larger Plus model is said to support the S Pen stylus, although the images show an S Pen with the regular tablet, too.

On the inside, both the tablets are expected to get a Samsung Exynos octa-core Soc with a max clock speed of 2.4GHz and an ARM Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. Both tablets are said to come with microSD expandability of up to 1TB. They are also said to be IP68-rated for water and dust resistance. Other common specifications include Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6, and an optional 5G variant. Curiously, though, there is no NFC on these tablets.

As for the cameras, both tablets have an 8MP primary rear camera and a 12MP front camera. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus variant will also have an 8MP ultrawide camera on the rear.

These new tablets are expected to launch in Gray, Mint, Silver, and Lavender colors. Previous leaks have suggested pricing to start at €529 (~$566) for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and €699 (~$748) for the Plus, with a €100 premium for the 5G models. Samsung is widely expected to launch this tablet lineup alongside the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Buds FE on October 4.

Comments