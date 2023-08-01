Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus could launch very soon, even though we just saw the Tab S9

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Over at the FCC, we’ve spotted a listing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.

FCC listings usually mean a launch is only weeks away.

The mainline Tab S9 series launched last week, so this is a swift turnaround.

With Samsung’s start-and-stop history of its “Fan Edition” series, one constant has been a wide berth between the launch of the main series and their FE counterparts. However, with the FE models of the new Galaxy Tab S9 family, it looks like that trend could come to an end.

Over at the FCC, we’ve spotted listings for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus (via MySmartPrice). Generally, a stop at the FCC represents one of the final hurdles for a device’s launch. In most cases, when you see a device at the FCC, you can expect a full launch of that product only a few weeks later.

Considering it’s only been a week since the summer iteration of Galaxy Unpacked 2023, a launch of Fan Edition models of the tablets Sammy announced there would be quite peculiar.

The FCC listing reveals two versions of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, with model numbers SM-X610 and SM-X616B. The former is the Wi-Fi-only model, while the latter is capable of 5G connections.

Elsewhere, the listing confirms a few other specs and design elements. As expected, it shows a dual-camera setup on the back and a spot for charging an S Pen. There’s also keyboard support (for accessories) and 45W wired charging. Unfortunately, that’s all this FCC listing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus confirms.

We can speculate, though, that a lot of the specs of the Galaxy Tab S8 series would carry over to this. That would likely mean an LCD panel (not the AMOLED one on the Galaxy Tab S9 series), a 12.4-inch display, and a decently large battery. It’s also likely the processor would be older, with some theorizing it could even be an Exynos model. We’ll know more as the leaks come in.

Regardless, if the $799 entry price of the Galaxy Tab S9 series is too rich for your blood, just wait a few weeks. It’s likely we’ll see a much cheaper Fan Edition model soon.

