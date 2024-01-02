Amazon slashes $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for the first time

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

New year, new tablet? It might not be at the top of your resolutions list, but if you’ve been waiting for a significant price drop on one of the best Android tablets you can buy, that opportunity has arrived. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is down to just $699.99 on Amazon right now, which is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the flagship slate. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $699.99 ($100 off)

This generous $100 markdown isn’t only available on the base model of the Galaxy Tab S9. The 256GB configuration is available for $799.99 ($120 off) on the same Amazon page, while the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus is marked down from its $1,000 retail price to a new low of $899.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S9 family gets some big upgrades The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 gets an AMOLED makeover. The new display plus a premium aluminum frame, large speakers, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset all make for a capable tablet. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 boasts an 11-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and excellent viewing angles. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. A nice touch is that the storage capacities of 128GB or 256GB are expandable via microSD. The 8,400mAh battery promises a day of intensive use, and the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance is a rarity in tablets. Audio quality is enhanced with four Atmos-compatible speakers and the included S Pen stylus will appeal to creative and productivity fans. The Tab S9’s compact form, measuring just 5.9mm in thickness and weighing around 498g, makes it highly portable, and it is set to receive five years of security and OS updates.

As with all Amazon deals, this one could last one week or one hour, so hit the widget above to check it out while you can.

Comments