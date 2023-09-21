This amazing Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal ends tonight

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The sale drops the price of the base 8GB/128GB model to $919.99 — $180 under the retail price. The markdowns on the larger storage variants are even better, with $200 off the 12GB/256GB model and a massive $300 off the 16GB/512GB version of the Samsung tablet. The latter is down from $1,400 to $1,099.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra The top model from the Samsung Tab S8 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra carries a massive 11,200mAh battery. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. See price at Best Buy Save $180.00 Today only!

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a monster in the tablet world, boasting a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its vivid and bright screen is perfect for multimedia consumption, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU ensures snappy performance. The device also features dual front-facing 12MP cameras and rear 13MP and 6MP cameras, making it versatile for video calls and photography, and the included S Pen stylus offers a near-authentic pen experience. A massive 11,200mAh battery allows for extended usage between charges. If you’re already pushing the budget for the base model, you can enjoy up to 1TB of expandable storage via an SD card slot.

You’ve only got a matter of hours to pull the trigger on this Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal. Check it out for yourself via the widget above.

