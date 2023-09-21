Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This amazing Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal ends tonight
The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series has triggered the best Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal we’ve ever spotted. It may not be the latest device anymore, but it’s still one of the best Android tablets on the market, and this one-day Best Buy promotion can save you as much as $300 on the powerful slate.
The sale drops the price of the base 8GB/128GB model to $919.99 — $180 under the retail price. The markdowns on the larger storage variants are even better, with $200 off the 12GB/256GB model and a massive $300 off the 16GB/512GB version of the Samsung tablet. The latter is down from $1,400 to $1,099.99.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a monster in the tablet world, boasting a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its vivid and bright screen is perfect for multimedia consumption, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU ensures snappy performance. The device also features dual front-facing 12MP cameras and rear 13MP and 6MP cameras, making it versatile for video calls and photography, and the included S Pen stylus offers a near-authentic pen experience. A massive 11,200mAh battery allows for extended usage between charges. If you’re already pushing the budget for the base model, you can enjoy up to 1TB of expandable storage via an SD card slot.
You’ve only got a matter of hours to pull the trigger on this Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal. Check it out for yourself via the widget above.