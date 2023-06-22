The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 just hit its best price in months

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

The imminent release of new devices usually leads to clearouts of the current generation, which appears to be what’s happening with the top Samsung tech right now. Galaxy Unpacked is approaching, and we’ve recently seen price drops on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Buds 2 ahead of their successors being unveiled. The same is true of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 today, with the high-end Samsung tablet dropping back to its best price of the year. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $549.99 ($150 off)

The Android tablet just hit $549.99, which is the best price we’ve seen since a single day in March, and $20 off its all-time low price from the December sales. The amazing offer is only on the Graphite colorway of the tablet, but with the Galaxy Tab S9 almost certainly launching in July, this is a chance to pick up a still-excellent device at a clearance price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 An excellent tablet for just about anyone in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a beautiful blend of design, performance, and flexibility. This is a powerful slate with an excellent widescreen display, an included S Pen, and plenty of extras. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 combines power and versatility to cater to a wide range of needs. The large and vibrant 11.0-inch AMOLED display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset delivers powerful performance that can handle even the most demanding tasks. It’s backed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on this model. The rear camera system features a 13MP main sensor and a 6MP ultrawide sensor, while the 12MP front-facing camera is perfect for video calls and selfies. And, of course, the tablet also comes with an S Pen.

This Galaxy Tab S8 deal could expire at any moment. Hit the widget above to learn more.

