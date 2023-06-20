Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on clearance sale at 40% off
We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 to be one of several big launches at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. That’s good news for early adopters but also for people looking for discounts on the current tech. That’s exactly what’s happening right now on Amazon, with a Galaxy Buds 2 deal seeing a massive price drop on the earbuds to just $89.99 as Samsung clears out stock ahead of the next generation.
This is a rare markdown. The Galaxy Buds 2 were available at $85 for a day or two in February, but other than that, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on the earbuds. All four colorways are available at this clearance price.
We called the Galaxy Buds 2 the best value-for-money Samsung earbuds in our review, which is even more true today. They offer exceptional sound quality with dual dynamic drivers and active noise cancelation, plus a comfortable fit with customizable silicone ear tips and a lightweight design. The earbuds have an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours with the charging case and around five hours of continuous playback on their own. They support Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity and have convenient touch controls that allow for easy music playback and call management. They even have a voice detection feature that switches between ANC and ambient sound mode when you speak.
Hit the widget above to check out the Galaxy Buds 2 deal for yourself.