The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on clearance sale at 40% off

Lily Katz / Android Authority

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 to be one of several big launches at the Galaxy Unpacked event next month. That’s good news for early adopters but also for people looking for discounts on the current tech. That’s exactly what’s happening right now on Amazon, with a Galaxy Buds 2 deal seeing a massive price drop on the earbuds to just $89.99 as Samsung clears out stock ahead of the next generation. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for $89.99 ($60 off)

This is a rare markdown. The Galaxy Buds 2 were available at $85 for a day or two in February, but other than that, this is the best offer we’ve tracked on the earbuds. All four colorways are available at this clearance price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 A fine pair of noise canceling earbuds that might get lost in the confusing line of other Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 don't rattle the world of audio wearables, but they do their job well as a pair of everyday earphones. Sound quality is very good and bound to please most ears, and the noise canceling edges out that of the Galaxy Buds Pro. Still, you may have a hard time choosing the Buds 2 over the more premium Buds Pro and more affordable Buds Plus. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

We called the Galaxy Buds 2 the best value-for-money Samsung earbuds in our review, which is even more true today. They offer exceptional sound quality with dual dynamic drivers and active noise cancelation, plus a comfortable fit with customizable silicone ear tips and a lightweight design. The earbuds have an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours with the charging case and around five hours of continuous playback on their own. They support Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity and have convenient touch controls that allow for easy music playback and call management. They even have a voice detection feature that switches between ANC and ambient sound mode when you speak.

Hit the widget above to check out the Galaxy Buds 2 deal for yourself.

