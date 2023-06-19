The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 plunges to its all-time low price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Perhaps due to the impending arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in the coming months, the current king of foldable phones is back to its all-time low price today. You can pick up the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 today for just $1,349.99, saving yourself $450. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,349.99 ($450 off)

To give you an idea of how good a deal that is on the top Samsung phone, this is a record-equally low on the device. It has only been available at this markdown price on one previous occasion, and that deal didn’t last long. The offer is available on all three colorways of the 256GB model that Amazon stocks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
A productivity machine
Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 is great for productivity thanks to its large internal display. It also packs all the power you need and is promised to get four years of OS updates.

In our Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we dubbed the device as the most innovative ultra-premium smartphone available. It features an outer 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate on the outside, along with a 10MP punch hole camera. Inside, you’re getting a crisp 7.6-inch AMOLED panel with the same refresh rate, and a second-gen 4MP selfie camera underneath it. The rear camera module is comprised of a 50MP main lens, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide lens, with an IPX8 water resistance rating ensuring the package is well protected. Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 houses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. It’s equipped with a 4,400mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging and 10-15W wireless charging.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal could end at any time, so check it while you can via the widget above.

