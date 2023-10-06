Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Should you upgrade?

Apart from Google itself, Samsung seems to be the one company pushing the idea of Android tablets as more than just media consumption devices. Even its mid-range FE tablets are sold as potential laptop replacements. Whether or not a tablet is that vital to you, how does the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE stack up vs the Galaxy Tab S7 FE? Is the upgrade worth the significant pricetag?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: At a glance The S9 FE is a smaller tablet, equipped with a 10.9-inch screen instead of the S7 FE's 12.4 inches. You need an S9 FE Plus to get back to 12.4.

Likewise, the S9 FE has a smaller 8,000mAh battery, but you can match the S7 FE's capacity with an S9 FE Plus.

The newer tablet has a dynamic 48-90Hz display, whereas the S7 FE is locked at 60Hz.

The S9 FE has a significantly more powerful processor in the form of the Samsung Exynos 1380.

Other upgrades include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a 12-megapixel front camera, and fingerprint unlock via the power button.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9-inch LCD

WUXGA+ resolution (2304 x 1440)

48-90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4-inch LCD

WQXGA resolution (2560 × 1600)

60Hz refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Exynos 1380

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Wi-Fi: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 6GB/8GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 4GB/6GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 64GB/128GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB)

Biometrics

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Power button fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE None

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE AKG tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE AKG tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rear:

8MP main



Front:

12MP ultra-wide

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Rear:

8MP main



Front:

5MP

Power

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 8,000mAh battery

45W wired charging

No charger included

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 10,090mAh battery

45W wired charging

15W charger included

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C

5G (on cellular models only)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

5G (cellular model only)

Software

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android 13

One UI

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Android 11 (upgradeable to 13)

One UI

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm

523-524g

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 284.8 x 185 x 6.3mm

608g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Pink

S Pen included

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Yes

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Yes



The most glaring difference here is that strictly speaking, the S9 FE has a much smaller (if still very sharp) 10.9-inch display. This is a little deceptive — in reality, you can still get a 12.4-inch screen, but you have to go with the S9 FE Plus. Nevertheless we’re going to focus on the base S9 FE for our comparison, and all versions have a dynamic 48-90Hz refresh rate, whereas the S7 FE is stuck at 60Hz. That means smoother motion without excessive power consumption.

The fact that the standard S9 FE is scaled down means you additionally get a smaller 8,000mAh battery, but we’ll talk more about that later.

You'll need to spend extra on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus to match the S7 FE's screen size and battery.

Note that all versions of the S9 FE use Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, which is paired with an ARM Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. That translates to about 38% better CPU performance than the S7 FE, and 73% higher GPU performance. Don’t expect to be blown away, especially considering the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the regular Galaxy Tab S9, but for most purposes the S9 FE should be amply fast.

Other feature upgrades we need to highlight include more default RAM (varying based on your configuration), a sharper 12-megapixel front camera, and a power button-based fingerprint sensor, whereas the S7 FE has no biometric tech to speak of. Samsung has also upgraded to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, which may matter if you have compatible devices.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Design and size comparison

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy Tab S9 FE

As mentioned, the base S9 FE (above) is considerably smaller than the S7 FE, since it shrinks from a 12.4-inch display to 10.9 inches. If you’re not prepared to sacrifice screen space, assume you should be looking at the S9 FE Plus instead.

A smaller size does translate into a lighter and more portable tablet. The S9 FE weighs a sliver under 1.16 pounds, whereas the S7 FE (below) comes in at 1.34. That gap may not sound like much, but starts to matter if you need to hold your tablet for long stretches of reading, video, gaming, or working on the go.

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Both tablets are aesthetically pleasing. We should point out though that while the S7 FE has a dedicated magnetic patch on the back for holding its S Pen, this is gone on the S9 FE, which instead relies on edge-based magnets (it returns on the S9 FE Plus). You may find one or the other more convenient and/or visually pleasing, but either way, don’t expect your S Pen to stay attached if your tablet is jostling around in a bag.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Battery life and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung states that the S9 FE’s 8,000mAh battery is capable of 18 hours of non-stop video. We’ll have to complete our review to see how this translates into real-world usage, but it’s a safe bet that for most people, the tablet should last at least two days when handling a diverse range of tasks.

The tablet has substantially smaller capacity than the S7 FE, but with a smaller screen, it’s also consuming less power. In fact the S9 FE Plus matches the S7 FE’s 10,090mAh, so there’s an obvious link between screen and battery size.

A minor item to flag is that while both tablets support 45W USB-C charging, only the S7 FE comes with a charger in the box. That said, it’s a 15W charger, so you’ll need a better brick anyway if you want a full recharge in a reasonable amount of time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (64GB Wi-Fi): $529.99

$529.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (128GB Wi-Fi): $599.99

$599.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (256GB Wi-Fi): $679.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Starts at $449

The comparison is a little tricky here for several reasons. Samsung US isn’t selling the 5G version of the S7 FE on its website, for one, and there’s no 64GB tier of the S9 FE. More importantly of course the S7 FE is a bigger 12.4-inch device, its direct successor being the S9 FE Plus.

On top of that, Samsung has been oddly cagey about sharing regional availability for the S9 FE, or US prices. We know that when it ships to the US on October 10, 2023, the tablet will start at $449 for a 128GB Wi-Fi model with 6GB of RAM, but Samsung hasn’t said anything about other configurations. We’re not even sure how much the S9 FE Plus will cost. For some people, its price could decide whether they’ll splurge for a big screen or settle for the standard model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re still satisfied with your S7 FE, there’s no urgent reason. Yes, you’ll get better performance, an enhanced display, and modern connectivity, but really this is just Samsung trying to stay current with rivals like Apple and Google. We’re talking about incremental updates rather than anything earthshaking.

That might be exactly what you’re after, though, if you’re concerned about the performance of high-demand apps like image editors or 3D games. There’s enough of a jump here that previously sluggish apps might suddenly feel smooth, especially on a 90Hz display.

After crossing that barrier, there’s still the decision of whether you should choose the S9 FE or S9 FE Plus. If you can’t bear to have your display shrink from 12.4 inches to 10.9, you should save up for the Plus, but the truth is that most people don’t need a 12-inch tablet that badly. The 10.9-inch model may even be superior in some situations, such as travel. It’s a lot easier to pack, not to mention take out of your carry-on when you’re going through security or trying to watch Dune on your cross-country flight.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE vs Galaxy Tab S9 FE: FAQ

When did the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE come out? The S7 FE originally launched in May 2021.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE waterproof? The S7 FE isn’t, but the S9 FE has an IP68 rating, which means it can be submerged to a depth of 5 feet (in fresh water) for 30 minutes. You still shouldn’t take it in a shower or pool, and you’ll need to dry it off if it’s exposed to liquids.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE come with a keyboard? No, they don’t. You’ll have to rely on touchscreen typing unless you buy a keyboard accessory.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE have an SD card slot? Yes. Both tablets have microSD slots supporting cards up to 1TB.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE have a SIM card slot? There are cellular versions of both, and those should have a SIM slot.