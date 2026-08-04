Deal: The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 just got a $225 markdown

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Amazon just cut the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 down to $674.99, saving you $225 off the $899.99 recommended retail price. That is a 25% discount relative to the RRP, and it is a deal worth a look right now, especially since it is also lower than the $749.99 we saw over the last 30 days.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is Samsung’s premium Android tablet, built around an 11-inch class design with a thin-and-light focus. Samsung is aiming this model at people who want a tablet that can handle work and play, with Galaxy AI features, One UI 8, and upgraded Samsung DeX tools that push it closer to a laptop-style setup for multitasking.

Samsung is also backing the Tab S11 with long-term support, promising up to 7 Android OS generations and 7 years of security updates. That gives it more staying power than many tablets in the same space. The included S Pen is part of the package too, though Samsung has changed some versions by removing Bluetooth features. The main focus is on AI tools and workflow upgrades, which could be a big deal if you use a tablet to get things done. It also has a strong 4.6-star rating, which adds to the appeal.

At $674.99 on Amazon, this is a solid chance to grab a high-end Samsung tablet for quite a bit less than usual.

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