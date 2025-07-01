The best Android tablet just got $300 cheaper in this deal

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Amazon is going to be getting a lot of the deal coverage this month as Prime Day approaches, but other outlets aren’t going to just give up the limelight that easily. Samsung is beating the retail giant to the punch with this unprecedented offer on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is the best Android tablet in our eyes. All variants of the powerhouse tablet are $300 off directly from Samsung right now. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for $899.99 ($300 off)

We can’t recall the manufacturer offering this big a discount on its top-tier tablet before, and the deal drops the base 256GB model from $1,200 to just $899.99. If you need more storage space, the larger-capacity 512GB and 1TB versions are reduced to $1,019.99 and $1,319.99, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra The extra-large, extra-powerful, extra-expensive Android tablet of your dreams. The 14.6-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra makes it a delight for media consumption. Precision input with a stylus makes this Android tablet a beast for creators, and the optional detachable keyboard makes for a true laptop replacement. See price at Samsung Save $300.00

Samsung’s ultimate Android tablet boasts a massive 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s impressively bright too, hitting up to 930 nits, and comes with a new anti-reflective coating for easier viewing outdoors. Under the hood is a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor, handling demanding apps and multitasking without fuss, and the bundled S Pen remains responsive and comfortable for notes or sketches. You also get quad speakers tuned by AKG for excellent sound, plus Samsung promises a generous seven years of software support, making it a future-proof choice.

Ready to upgrade to the best of the best? Hit the widget above to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal.