Big Deals Days brings slashes over $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Looking for a top-of-the-range new tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is on sale for $894.99, which is a heck of a deal compared to its usual $1,149.99 price tag. That’s a solid 22% off, making it the lowest price we’ve seen on the slate. In other words, it’s a Prime Day steal, with the only hitch being that it comes locked to AT&T’s network for mobile data. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus for $894.99 (22% off)

This tablet features a stunning 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that really makes colors pop. With its IP68 rating, the tablet can handle a bit of dust and water, which is always a plus. There’s plenty of power under the hood thanks to a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip alongside 12GB of RAM. Plus, you’ve got loads of room for apps and files with 256GB of storage that’s expandable up to 1TB.

Battery life is no issue as it’s got a massive 10,090 mAh battery that can last up to 16 hours. You also won’t be waiting around for juice thanks to its support for 45W fast charging. It runs on Android 14, featuring some impressive enhancements, including an S Pen and Galaxy AI capabilities. Plus, it’s great for selfies and video calls thanks to a 12MP front camera.

Remember, all these Prime Day deals are for Prime members only. If you’re not one yet, now might be a good time to start that 30-day free trial.

