Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus as low as $150 in latest Black Friday deal

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

It’s finally Black Friday week, which means the retailers are ready to go all out with the best offers of the season. Today that includes the best Android tablets on the market, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra getting their biggest deals to date. Combining offers can let you pick up the Tab S10 Plus for as little as $149.99. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus from just $149.99

The base model of the stunning slate retails for $999.99, but there’s an instant discount of $150 for Black Friday applied right now. That reduces the price to $849.99 for everyone, but trading in your old tablet can slash another $700 off that deal price, depending on the device. That drops the final amount you have to pay as low as $149.99. The same combination of offers can land you the 512GB variant from only $269.99.

It’s still a record sale even if you don’t have an old device to switch up, and in that event, Samsung will still throw in a $50 instant credit which you can put towards accessorizing your new high-powered hardware. You also get a 30% discount on Galaxy Buds and Watches when you bundle them with the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deals are along the same lines but even more substantial, with an instant discount of $200 and the maximum trade-in value increased to $800. This can lower the final price you pay on the base model to just $199.99.

Explore the Galaxy Tab S10 deals for yourself via the widgets above, or find many more great holiday offers over on our Black Friday deals hub.

Comments