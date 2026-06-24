Prime Day slashes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price by over $200

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE just dropped to $334.99, which is a big cut from its $499.99 regular price. That works out to a 39% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it is the best price we have seen this year.

That makes this Prime Day tablet deal hard to ignore, especially given the hardware Samsung packs in. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE has a 10.9-inch display with a 2304 x 1440 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, plus up to 800-nit outdoor brightness and low-blue-light certification. You also get 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and microSD support up to 2TB.

Samsung includes an S Pen in the box, which adds a lot for note-taking and school work. Samsung Notes also supports handwriting cleanup and math-solving help. For everyday use, the Exynos 1580 processor is aimed at productivity, studying, streaming, note-taking, and light gaming. The tablet and S Pen are both rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and the 8,000mAh battery is rated for up to 20 hours of wireless video playback. It also has a strong 4.7 review score.

To get this discount, buyers need an Amazon Prime membership. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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