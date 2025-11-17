Hot deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE hits a record-low price at $140 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We already highlighted the excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy S11 today, but if that still doesn’t drop the flagship tablet within your budget, this offer might be for you. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is currently down to $359.99 at Amazon, down from its $500 MSRP and marking its all-time low price as part of the Black Friday sale. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE for $359.99 ($140 off)

The Tab S10 FE sits right in the sweet spot between Samsung’s cheap Tab A series and its pricey Tab S flagships. You’re getting a 10.9-inch 90Hz display that’s great for streaming, stereo speakers, and enough Exynos 1580 power for casual gaming, browsing, and watching shows without making this feel like an overkill purchase. Samsung also includes the S Pen in the box, allowing you to jot notes, sketch, or simply navigate the interface without incurring an extra cost for a stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE offers the right mix of performance and value in a mid-range tablet that speaks to all levels of Galaxy fans.

Where it really punches above its weight is in practicality. There’s an 8,000mAh battery that, in our testing, comfortably handled days of streaming and light use between charges, and 45W wired charging means it doesn’t sit plugged in forever when it finally does run low. The tablet has IP68 water and dust resistance too, which is still rare at this price and makes it a much less fragile travel companion than some thin, expensive flagships.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are present but restrained on this model, leaning into productivity instead of gimmicks. You get Circle to Search, Handwriting Assist to neaten up your scribbles in Samsung Notes, and Math Solver for working through equations with the S Pen. Long-term support is another big plus: Samsung promises years of software updates, and the Tab S10 FE comes loaded with One UI 7.

It’s not perfect — the LCD panel won’t please OLED snobs, and Samsung’s keyboard covers aren’t cheap — but at $359.99, this is a fantastic mid-range Android tablet deal. If you’ve been eyeing something primarily for streaming, note-taking, and travel, this discount makes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE an easy recommendation.

If your budget stretches a bit further, there are equally impressive discounts on the higher storage variants of the device. Alternatively, its big brother, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, is down from $650 to just $499.99.

