Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 rugged tablet drops to new record-low price!

There are very capable tablets out there, but most of them will likely break the first time you drop them from a halfway significant height. If you need a tablet that can withstand much more torture, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 is among the best, and it’s currently at a new record-low price of $384.99, saving you $115! Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 for just $384.99 ($115 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s the Wi-Fi model. The 5G version will cost more, though it is also discounted.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 is made rugged. It’s for those who can’t help but be a little rough on their devices, and will likely rarely spend any time in an office or safe environment. If you work in construction, for example, it will be a great option. But hey, it could also be a nice alternative for those of you with kids, who are known for being especially rough with technology.

The unit passes rigorous certification tests. It has an IP68 rating and a MIL-STD-810H certification, which makes it water, dust, and shock resistant.

The one thing about rugged tablets is that they tend to lack in the specs department. This one isn’t horrible, but it definitely isn’t as good as a modern tablet (even affordable ones). It features an Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The 8.0-inch screen is pretty good, though, offering a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 5,050mAh battery, which is closer to that of a smartphone than a tablet’s.

All things considered, a few downsides are to be expected from a rugged device. They focus more on durability, after all, and so much resistance has some space and construction limitations. If you’re looking for a rugged tablet, it’s hard to get much better than this, and it comes with a pretty cool stylus for your notes and drawings.

Again, this is a record-low price, so we can only assume it won’t last long. Hurry up and get yours before the price jumps back up!

