It looks like Samsung is gearing up to announce the Galaxy Tab Active 2 tablet. WinFuture got its hands on a number of images of the upcoming device, which leave little to the imagination — check them out below.

Additionally, WinFuture also shared some of the tablet’s specs. The Tab Active 2 is said to feature an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1,280 x 800 and should be powered by the Exynos 7880 chipset. It will likely have 3 GB of RAM and only 16 GB of storage, but you’ll be able to expand it via a microSD card.

Like its predecessor, the device will pack a 4,450 mAh battery. Rumors also suggest that it will be equipped with an 8 MP primary camera, a 5 MP selfie snapper, a fingerprint scanner, the popular S Pen, and POGO pins for use with third-party accessories.

Just as the Galaxy S8 Active that was launched in the US back in August, the Galaxy Tab Active 2 will be able to take a beating. It should survive a drop from a height of 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) and is expected to be resistant to dust and water thanks to its IP68 rating.

The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi as well as 4G options and will set you back somewhere between $500 and $600 depending on the model. There’s no word on when it might be released, but based on the fact its images have already leaked, we probably won’t have to wait long before that happens.