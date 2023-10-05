Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Should you upgrade?

With the exception of Google’s Pixel Tablet, there might as well be one name in town when it comes to quality Android tablets, and that’s Samsung. If you have Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 from 2022, you might be considering a step up to the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE, which is costlier but not as expensive as a full-fledged Tab S9. Is it worth the jump?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: At a glance The Galaxy Tab S9 FE sports a bigger, sharper, and smoother display.

The S9 FE also offers substantial performance improvements, thanks to a Samsung Exynos processor and more RAM.

32 and 64GB storage options are dropped on the newer tablet, but there's an added 256GB tier, and you still get a microSD slot.

Wireless connectivity is improved, as are charging speeds and the front camera.

The S9 FE comes bundled with an S Pen, but no charging brick, and there's no more 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Display

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9-inch

WUXGA+ (2304 x 1440)

90Hz

LCD

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 1920 x 1200

60 Hz

LCD

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Samsung Exynos 1380

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Unisoc Tiger T618

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 6GB/8GB

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 3GB/4GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB/256GB

microSD (up to 1TB)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB/64GB/128GB

microSD (up to 1TB)

Biometrics

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Power button fingerprint scanner

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 None

Audio

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE AKG tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

No 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

3.5mm headphone jack

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rear:

8MP main



Front:

12MP ultra-wide

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Rear:

8MP main



Front:

5MP

Power

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 8,000mAh battery

45W wired charging

No charger included

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 7,040mAh

15W wired charging

Charger included

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C

5G (on cellular models only)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

4G (on cellular models only)

Software

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android 13

One UI

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android 13 (after update)

One UI

Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 254.3 x 165.8 x 6.5mm

523-524g

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm

508g

Colors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Gray, Silver, Pink Gold



As you might expect leaping from an early 2022 budget tablet to a late 2023 mid-range option, there’s a lot to gain here. For starters the display expands from 10.5 to 10.9 inches, and you get a sharper 2304 x 1440 resolution paired with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate. The A8’s screen is fine, but you’ll notice the difference.

The Tab S9 FE also combines Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor with at least 6GB of RAM, and 8GB on some models. The A8 performs well enough with its Unisoc Tiger T618 chip, but that and no more than 4GB of RAM puts a low ceiling on what the tablet can do — the S9 FE is a much better device for things like gaming or image and video editing.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is well ahead in terms of display quality and processing power.

Storage options on the S9 FE switch to 128 or 256GB, completely ditching 32 and 64GB, which is fine considering that those are too small to do much with. There’s still a microSD slot with support for cards up to 1TB, which is good news if you have a large app or media collection.

Other upgrades on the S9 FE worth mentioning are a fingerprint scanner on the power button — there are no biometrics at all on the A8 — and improved wireless tech including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and (on cellular models) 5G instead of just 4G. There’s also a sharper 12-megapixel front camera for video calls, and you get an S Pen in the box instead of having to buy one.

Battery tech has also been improved, but we’ll cover that in a later section. We’ll end this one by noting a couple of downsides — there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack on the S9 FE, and no bundled charger, so you may need to buy some accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Design and size comparison

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

There isn’t much to talk about here, but that’s actually a good thing. A tablet should be little more than a window into your apps and media, and that’s what you get with both products. There isn’t much aesthetic difference between the two, and some people might even prefer the A8.

The S9 FE (above) is a bit wider, taller, and heavier, but not in any meaningful way. The A8 (below) was already 508g (about 1.1 pounds), so neither tablet is something you want to hold one-handed for more than a few minutes.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Battery life and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We have yet to fully review the S9 FE, so we don’t yet have many specs on battery life beyond Samsung’s claim of 18 to 20 hours of video playback. It does however have an 8,000mAh battery pack, substantially larger than the one on the A8, which can already last two days under a mix of streaming, web browsing, and social media. The S9 FE could potentially be more power-hungry owing to superior display and processor technology, but we’ll see.

While the new tablet doesn’t ship with a charger, it does offer much faster charging capacity, topping out at 45W versus the A8’s meager 15W. You should be able to fully recharge the S9 FE in as little as 90 minutes — assuming of course you have a USB-C adapter capable of 45W or higher.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB, Wi-Fi): Starts at $179.99

Starts at $179.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (64GB, Wi-Fi): $229.99

$229.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128GB, Wi-Fi): Starts at $269.99 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Starts at $449.99

Samsung is still selling the A8, and it’s even cheaper than it was at launch, sliding under $200 if you get can get away with a 32GB Wi-Fi model. There’s a good reason why — an A9 is already on the horizon, if still without a firm release date. The company is presumably trying to clear out as much inventory as it can.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE started shipping to some retailers on October 5, 2023, with plans for wider distribution on October 10. Samsung has been cagey on US pricing and the roster of countries it’s targeting, but chances are that if Samsung sells electronics somewhere, the S9 FE should arrive sooner or later.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Perhaps. You’re vaulting from a budget tablet to a mid-range one, and you’ll definitely enjoy the improvements in display, performance, and charging technology. It’s a shame that the S9 FE doesn’t have a 3.5mm jack, but that’s par for the course these days, and you do get a bundled S Pen. That lets you dive straight into notetaking and drawing, or at least leaving fewer fingerprints on your screen.

Of course, the obstacle here is that the S9 FE can easily be twice as expensive, despite being relatively cheap next to an iPad Air, an iPad Pro, or a regular S9. If you want to stay within budget territory it may be better to wait for the A9, which could be shipping within a matter of days or weeks. Just don’t expect any radical improvements — in fact, it’d be wiser to wait for an A10 or A11 if you want to see meaningful feature advances in the budget realm.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: FAQ

Can you put a SIM card in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE or Galaxy Tab A8? Some S9 FE models support 5G, and some A8 models offer 4G. Those should accept SIM cards.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab A8 come with a pen? While the S9 FE comes with an S Pen, the A8 doesn’t.

Do the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab A8 have an SD card slot? Yes, both tablets support microSD cards up to 1TB.

Are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab A8 good for drawing? We haven’t had enough time with the S9 FE, but it does come with an S Pen. You’ll have to buy one yourself if you get an A8, and that tablet is weaker in terms of its display and performance.