The best cheap Android tablet gets a 26% price cut

The best cheap Android tablet you can buy hasn’t been at a lower price than this since March, including on Prime Day. It’s an ideal time to buy, and two of the three colorways are available in this cut-price promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32GB) If your tablet needs are simple, there's probably not much to match the Galaxy Tab A8 If your tablet needs don't venture past watching media and maybe browsing the web, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers the basics at a price pretty much anyone can afford. See price at Amazon Save $60.00

Apart from its affordable price, the Galaxy Tab A8 features a sleek design with a 10.5-inch LCD screen which is perfect for media streaming. Its metal construction gives a premium feel, and with 3GB of RAM and 32GB base storage (expandable to 1TB) it’s a practical option. The 7,040mAh battery lasts for two days with moderate use and charges at 15W, and the 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera are decent. Overall, it’s a value-packed tablet, ideal for media consumption and everyday tasks.

Amazon price drops can disappear at a moment’s notice, so check out the Galaxy Tab A8 deal while you can via the widget above.

