Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best cheap Android tablet gets a 26% price cut
With the latest Samsung tablets set to be launched later this week, we’re seeing some excellent offers landing on the current generation. The most recent example is this epic discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, which just dropped to only $169.99 in a new Amazon deal.
The best cheap Android tablet you can buy hasn’t been at a lower price than this since March, including on Prime Day. It’s an ideal time to buy, and two of the three colorways are available in this cut-price promotion.
Apart from its affordable price, the Galaxy Tab A8 features a sleek design with a 10.5-inch LCD screen which is perfect for media streaming. Its metal construction gives a premium feel, and with 3GB of RAM and 32GB base storage (expandable to 1TB) it’s a practical option. The 7,040mAh battery lasts for two days with moderate use and charges at 15W, and the 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera are decent. Overall, it’s a value-packed tablet, ideal for media consumption and everyday tasks.
Amazon price drops can disappear at a moment’s notice, so check out the Galaxy Tab A8 deal while you can via the widget above.