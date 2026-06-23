Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus gets a rare price drop to $219.99

Rushil Agrawal / Android Authority

A tablet like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus 5G makes sense for people who want a larger screen for video, browsing, and split-screen tasks without sacrificing mobile data access. Prime Day 2026 is also bringing the price down to a level that makes it much more tempting.

This unlocked Samsung tablet has an 11-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and up to a 90Hz refresh rate, plus both Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. That mix is what makes it stand out most, since you are getting a large Android screen that can connect in more places. It runs on a MediaTek MT8775 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and you can expand that storage by up to 2TB with microSD.

The deal price is $219.99, down from a recommended retail price of $279.99. That is 21% off the RRP and lower than the previous lowest price we have seen this year. Samsung also adds quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Android 16 is onboard, along with Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Multi Window, and Samsung DeX. The tablet also has a 4.4-star review score, which is another good sign if you are comparing a few options.

This Prime Day offer is for Amazon Prime members. If you do not have Prime yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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