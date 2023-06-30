Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 spotted in new listing
- The sequel to Samsung’s tracking device was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website.
- The listing reveals it will have Bluetooth 5.3.
- The Smart Tag 2 could make an appearance during July’s Unpacked event.
Back in April, a report claimed Samsung was working on a Galaxy SmartTag 2 and that it could be revealed at the Unpacked showcase in July. A new listing appears to confirm the existence of the next-generation tracking device.
As discovered by 9to5Google, the SmartTag 2 has appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group’s (Bluetooth SIG) website. The listing doesn’t provide much detail about the device other than a short description.
Galaxy Smart Tag2 is product that support finding service and tracking with Samsung SmartThings Server.
However, it does mention that the tracker will have Bluetooth 5.3. In comparison, the original Galaxy SmartTag came with Bluetooth 5.2. This new standard should help improve power consumption, device performance, and allow for an enhanced user experience. For example, Bluetooth 5.3 can reduce interference and boost signal quality. It can also switch from low-duty and high-duty cycles faster than Bluetooth 5.2, making the 5.3 standard more energy efficient.
This revelation seems to support the report mentioned earlier. That leak suggested the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 will likely see improvements across the board including a longer wireless range, enhanced security features, and a longer-lasting battery.
Given the timing of this appearance, it looks like there’s a pretty good chance the tracker could be a part of the Samsung Unpacked event. We’re currently expecting to see both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 at the showcase. However, a recent leak suggested that there won’t be any audio devices at the show, which includes the Galaxy Buds 3.