Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag 2 spotted in new listing

Back in April, a report claimed Samsung was working on a Galaxy SmartTag 2 and that it could be revealed at the Unpacked showcase in July. A new listing appears to confirm the existence of the next-generation tracking device.

As discovered by 9to5Google, the SmartTag 2 has appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group’s (Bluetooth SIG) website. The listing doesn’t provide much detail about the device other than a short description.

Galaxy Smart Tag2 is product that support finding service and tracking with Samsung SmartThings Server.

However, it does mention that the tracker will have Bluetooth 5.3. In comparison, the original Galaxy SmartTag came with Bluetooth 5.2. This new standard should help improve power consumption, device performance, and allow for an enhanced user experience. For example, Bluetooth 5.3 can reduce interference and boost signal quality. It can also switch from low-duty and high-duty cycles faster than Bluetooth 5.2, making the 5.3 standard more energy efficient.