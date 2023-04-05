Samsung could unveil its next-gen Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy Buds 3 this year

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A report suggests Samsung may announce a next-generation SmartTag device at Galaxy Unpacked this year.

The tracking device will reportedly see improvements in wireless range and unauthorized tracking prevention.

The report claims the second-gen SmartTag will be revealed along with the Galaxy Buds 3 and other devices.

Samsung launched its Galaxy SmartTag tracker back in 2021. Now it looks like the time has come for the company to release the next iteration of its Tile competitor. However, that may not be the only big reveal Samsung has in store for this year.

According to a report from the Korean news outlet Naver, the next generation of the Galaxy SmartTag may be in the works. And the device could be unveiled as early as August, during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked showcase.

Based on the report, it sounds like the second-gen Galaxy SmartTag is getting improvements across the board. It appears the tracker could have a longer wireless range than its predecessor. The device is also said to have enhanced security features to prevent unauthorized tracking. This would be a welcomed change as the original tracker had a limited anti-stalking feature. Additionally, the device may get a longer-lasting battery as well.

One of the drawbacks of the original tracker was that it only worked with other Samsung products. There was no mention of whether this exclusivity would be changed for the new SmartTag.

According to the outlet, the location accessory could be announced along with Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 3. There hasn’t been a whole lot of information about the Galaxy Buds 3, so this is a bit of a surprise.

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait for more information to come out to learn more. But it sounds like Galaxy Unpacked could be rather eventful this year.

