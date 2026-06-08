Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro battery size may have just leaked, and now we're excited

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak suggests the Galaxy S27 Pro could feature a 5,000mAh battery, a capacity that has consistently delivered strong all-day battery life on Samsung flagships.

The phone is also rumored to sport a 6.5-inch display, placing it between the standard Galaxy S27 and the larger Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Other tipped specs include a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, a 200MP main camera, and 60W charging.

Samsung’s rumored Galaxy S27 Pro is back in the spotlight, and this time it’s not because of its name or where it might sit in the lineup. Instead, a new leak shared by tipster Kro on X (via SamMobile) points to something far more interesting: the phone’s battery.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S27 Pro could pack a 5,000mAh battery alongside a 6.5-inch display. On paper, that battery figure may not sound particularly groundbreaking. After all, Samsung has used 5,000mAh batteries in several flagship phones before. But that’s exactly why this leak is exciting.

Battery life is still one of the first things people look for in a new phone, and a reliable 5,000mAh battery makes it even more exciting. If Samsung pairs that battery with Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, the Galaxy S27 Pro could deliver impressive endurance.

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The rumored 6.5-inch display also sounds like a sensible middle ground. Samsung’s standard Galaxy S models have typically measured around 6.3 inches, while Ultra variants have typically measured closer to 6.9 inches. That leaves plenty of room for a device aimed at users who want more screen real estate without carrying around Samsung’s largest flagship.

In many ways, the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to sound like Samsung’s answer to a question some buyers have been asking for years: What if you could get most of the Ultra experience without actually buying an Ultra? The leak suggests that this may be exactly what Samsung has in mind.

Beyond the battery and display, previous leaks suggest the Galaxy S27 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Camera hardware could include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. A 12MP selfie camera is also reportedly part of the package.

Other leaked features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, UWB, NFC, USB 3.2 Type-C, and support for 60W wired charging. As for the S Pen, previous leaks have already suggested that the Galaxy S27 Pro won’t include one, making it one of the clearest differences between the Pro and Ultra models.

Of course, there’s a long road between an early leak and a finished product. Samsung’s plans can change, and rumors can miss the mark entirely. Still, if this report is accurate, the Galaxy S27 Pro is shaping up to be more than just another model squeezed into the lineup.

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