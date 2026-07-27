Samsung's Galaxy S27 series could be in for some major battery upgrades

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report suggests the Galaxy S27 Pro and S27 Ultra will feature notably large batteries.

The S27 Pro could offer a 5,200 mAh typical capacity, while the S27 Ultra may include a 5,700 mAh battery.

These gains may be enabled by the use of silicon-carbon batteries.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 are the company’s first phones to use silicon-carbon batteries, an advancement that means more capacity can be squeezed into a slimmer chassis. We’re excited at the idea that Samsung could also use silicon-carbon batteries in the Galaxy S27 series, and today, an intriguing new rumor today points in that direction.

Galaxy Club has shared some information about the batteries Samsung will use in the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra. According to the report, the S27 Pro will come with a rated capacity of 5,087 mAh, which could make for a typical capacity of 5,200 mAh. The S27 Ultra, meanwhile, will reportedly feature a battery with a rated capacity of 5,534 mAh, which could be advertised as a typical capacity of 5,700 mAh.

If these numbers are accurate, it means that the S27 Pro and the S27 Ultra will both have higher-capacity batteries than the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which comes with a rated capacity of 4,855 mAh and is advertised with a typical capacity of 5,000 mAh.

Galaxy Club hasn’t definitively claimed that the S26 Pro and S27 Ultra will use silicon-carbon batteries, but the publication notes that these higher capacities are evidence that Samsung will use the newer battery tech in its next non-folding flagships.

The report doesn’t include information about the standard Galaxy S27 or the Galaxy S27 Plus.

Because actual battery capacity can vary from unit to unit, smartphone batteries have two capacity figures. The rated capacity is the lower number of the two, representing the guaranteed minimum capacity customers can expect when a device is new. The typical capacity is the average of the range customers might experience, and it’s generally the figure manufacturers lean on in advertising.

The Galaxy S27 series has been rumored to include four models: the S27, S27 Plus, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra. We don’t know exactly when the phones will be announced, but given Samsung’s track record in recent years, we’re expecting to see them unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event early next year.

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