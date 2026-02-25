Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here are 4 reasons why I wouldn't upgrade

For years, the Samsung Galaxy S series has played it safe when it comes to year-to-year updates, focusing on minor refinements over major changes. Does the Galaxy S26 finally buck the trend and give Samsung users a major push forward? Yes and no.

It’s true that there are a few potentially important changes on the Galaxy S26, but it still feels like a timid enough upgrade that Galaxy S25 users are better off skipping. Below, let’s walk through just a few reasons why. Keep in mind that while I’m a Galaxy S24 and S25 Edge owner, I have yet to use the Galaxy S26 personally.

Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: is it worth the upgrade? 27 votes Yes 4 % No, it's a good upgrade but the S25 is still a great phone. 48 % No, it's not impressive enough. 41 % Not sure 7 %

The core specs have seen minor upgrades at most

No matter where you live, the Galaxy S26 processor situation is underwhelming. At best, it is an incremental upgrade. At worst, it could feel like a step backward. The experience ultimately depends on whether your model ships with an Exynos or Snapdragon chip.

Samsung has historically used Exynos processors in the base and Plus Galaxy S models, with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S25 series serving as rare exceptions due to low Exynos yields. That exception does not continue this year.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus will rely on the Exynos 2600 in most markets, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite will remain available in the US and select regions. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will use Snapdragon globally.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 will offer a small processor upgrade over the Galaxy S25, but only if you get the Qualcomm variant.

Even if you land the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 variant, do not expect a dramatic leap over last year’s hardware. Performance gains appear modest, and the overall experience should feel largely familiar.

Outside of the processor, the changes are incremental but welcome. Samsung has finally dropped the 128GB base storage tier, with both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus starting at 256GB. The standard Galaxy S26 also receives a small battery bump, increasing from 4,000mAh to 4,300mAh. Combined with improved efficiency, this could translate to slightly better endurance, though not enough to meaningfully change day-to-day use.

Taken together, the Galaxy S26 makes sense for users coming from older Galaxy S devices. For Galaxy S25 owners, however, the similarities are too significant to justify an upgrade.

The camera experience won’t be that different, either

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra changes up its camera hardware slightly, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus retain the same configuration as before. That means you will still get a 50MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter.

To be fair, the Galaxy S26 does introduce several improvements beyond hardware, including new AI enhancements for the selfie camera and other optimizations. However, these updates are largely software-driven. As a result, any meaningful advantages could eventually trickle down to the Galaxy S25 through future updates.

Design remains mostly the same

While the Galaxy S26 makes a few subtle design tweaks, it still looks very similar to most Galaxy S devices released in recent years.

The base model now features a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, compared to the 6.2-inch panel on its predecessor. Samsung has also introduced several new color options, and the camera housing now features a more pronounced bump that visually connects the lenses into a single module.

The phone has more polish than ever before, but it still looks undeniably like a Galaxy S.

The dimensions have changed slightly as well. The Galaxy S26 measures 71.7 x 149.6 x 7.2mm, compared to 70.5 x 146.9 x 7.2mm previously. In short, it is a bit taller and wider while maintaining the same thickness. Weight has also increased slightly, from 162g to 167g.

Overall, the Galaxy S26 may feel a touch more refined, but only die-hard fans are likely to notice the differences at a glance.

There are new Galaxy AI features, but those will likely mostly or all trickle down anyhow

Samsung is pushing AI harder than ever with the Galaxy S26. Samsung has revamped Bixby into a more conversational device agent, making it easier to use natural language to adjust settings and perform other tasks.

There’s also plenty of new features, including: Photo AI assistant : An assistant that lets you add changes to the photo with simple text prompts.

: An assistant that lets you add changes to the photo with simple text prompts. Creative Studio : The AI-based Creative Studio software suite is designed to let you create sticker packs for use in Samsung keyboard, wallpapers, and even greeting cards.

: The AI-based Creative Studio software suite is designed to let you create sticker packs for use in Samsung keyboard, wallpapers, and even greeting cards. Screenshot Analyzer: Similar to Pixel’s screenshot app, this feature uses AI to automatically organize screenshots among eight different categories, including social media, boarding passes, coupons, and more.

Similar to Pixel’s screenshot app, this feature uses AI to automatically organize screenshots among eight different categories, including social media, boarding passes, coupons, and more. Now Nudge: This feature automatically looks at your calendar and chats across various supported apps to give you suggested actions. For example, it might look at your calendar, and if someone asks if you’re free, it will give you an autoreply suggestion. While some of these features require user input, tools like Screenshot Analyzer and Now Nudge operate largely in the background. In fact, agentic AI is a major focus for the Galaxy S26.

The Galaxy S26 series even offers a choice of AI agents, including Gemini and Perplexity. Once configured, you can use either to complete multi-step tasks in the background without jumping between apps.

Beyond the headline additions, Samsung has refined several existing features as well. Audio Eraser now supports third-party apps, and Now Brief can proactively check traffic and suggest when to leave so you arrive at work on time.

The new AI features are undeniably impressive, but they will not appeal to everyone. More importantly, many of these enhancements are software-driven and could eventually roll out to other Galaxy devices. With nearly six years of software support remaining, the Galaxy S25 is likely to receive at least some of these capabilities over time.

Samsung Galaxy S26: Any reasons you should upgrade?

There is no denying that the Samsung Galaxy S26 is the better phone on paper. A faster processor, more base storage, a slightly bigger display, and other refinements may not represent major leaps, but they do build on an already solid foundation. The expanded software and AI capabilities also help it stand out.

However, being better does not automatically make it worth buying, especially if you already own a Galaxy S25. That argument becomes even harder to justify when you consider that the Galaxy S26 now starts at $899, which is $100 more than its predecessor.

The hardware differences are modest, and many of the software enhancements will likely make their way to the Galaxy S25 over time. Even if you do not already own a Galaxy S25 ($799.99 at Samsung), last year’s model may still be the smarter purchase if you can find it at a discount.

If you want the absolute best Samsung has to offer in 2026, the Galaxy S26 is worth considering. If you are satisfied with the Galaxy S25, however, there is not enough here to justify an upgrade.

