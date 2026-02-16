Galaxy S26 Ultra selfie camera leak has us playing 'spot the difference'

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has posted apparent selfie camera specs for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The selfie camera seems identical to the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s front-facing camera, bar a slightly wider field-of-view.

Samsung’s phone is also tipped to arrive with minor rear camera upgrades, such as wider apertures.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to gain a few upgrades over last year’s phone, but those expecting major camera hardware upgrades might be disappointed. Now, a trusted leaker has apparently revealed selfie camera specs.

Ice Universe claimed on Twitter (h/t: SammyGuru) that the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 12MP 1/3.2-inch f/2.2 selfie camera (1.12-micron pixels). That’s on par with the S25 Ultra’s selfie camera. Check out the screenshot below.

However, a closer look reveals that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will have an 85-degree field of view (FoV). By contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra officially has an 80-degree field of view. That means the newer phone can capture a slightly wider perspective for selfies. That’s handy for group shots in particular. It might also be useful for video capture, as a wider FoV often makes for more stable video.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra isn’t bringing massive camera hardware upgrades in other areas, either. Previous leaks suggest the phone will offer virtually identical rear camera hardware as the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, it’s believed that the 200MP main camera and 50MP 5x periscope camera will receive significantly wider apertures. More specifically, the 200MP camera could have an f/1.4 aperture (previously f/1.7), while the 5x camera could get an f/2.9 aperture (previously f/3.4).

Otherwise, the phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, an OLED screen with Privacy Display tech, and 60W wired charging. Unfortunately, Samsung is apparently sticking with a 5,000mAh battery, despite Chinese rivals offering much bigger batteries.

