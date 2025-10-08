Sketchy S26 Ultra leak reveals no one wants that unoriginal orange color

TL;DR A questionable leak has revealed an apparent Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy unit in a saturated orange color.

This color has received a negative reception online along with claims that Samsung is copying Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro phones.

We’d suggest you take this leak with a major helping of salt, though.

We’ve seen a few orange smartphones over the years, but Apple joined the party with its iPhone 17 Pro series, offering an extremely orange color scheme. Now, a very questionable leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer a similarly vibrant shade of orange.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Redditor Direct-Till-2680 posted a composite image (seen at the top of the page), which purportedly shows Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units. One of the units has an extremely orange color scheme, and this option has received a largely negative reaction.

“That color has to be a joke,” said Redditor losplatanos1.

“Almost every huge phone company is trying to be like Apple, originality is dead,” added user TypicalWeirdoSOS.

“Why the heck Samsung wants to be Apple so bad (sic),” wrote Chris_Har07.

What do you think of this orange S26 Ultra? 9 votes I like it 22 % I hate it 78 %

It’s entirely possible that this isn’t an accurate leak, though. We’re not familiar with this source, and they don’t seem to have a significant track record. Even if this is a legitimate leak, there’s always a chance Samsung decides against this as a final color option. So we’d suggest you take this with an entire bag of salt.

It’s worth noting that Samsung wouldn’t technically be copying Apple if it merely offered an orange phone. The company most recently offered orange Galaxy S24 series models as an online-exclusive color scheme, albeit with a more subtle hue. However, this apparent S26 Ultra dummy unit shows an extremely vibrant orange that’s more in line with the Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models. So we can understand why people might dismiss this as Samsung copying Apple. It also comes a year after the Galaxy maker released a Galaxy Watch Ultra model that looked eerily similar to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Follow