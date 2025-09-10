The Galaxy S26 Ultra might get a camera downgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer an inferior 3x camera to the S25 Ultra.

The phone will apparently use a 3x camera with a smaller sensor, suggesting lower quality photos.

We’ve already seen some Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera leaks, and we most recently heard that the 3x camera could get a new sensor. Now, it sounds like this might be a downgrade.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Tipster Ice Universe claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S26 Ultra won’t have a 12MP 3x camera as he previously asserted. Or more accurately, the phone will apparently have a 12MP sensor that crops down to 10MP. That means the native image resolution is unchanged compared to the S25 Ultra.

What’s more concerning is that the leaker says this sensor is actually smaller than the current 3x camera, at 1/3.94-inch and one-micron pixel size. By contrast, the S25 Ultra’s 3x camera is said to be a 1/3.52-inch sensor with 1.12-micron pixels. It’s worth noting that the S25 Ultra’s 3x camera is also said to be a 12MP sensor that shoots at 10MP. Furthermore, it’s unclear whether these figures apply to the effective sensor size at 10MP or at 12MP.

What does this mean in plain English, though? Well, a larger sensor and larger pixels equates to increased light-gathering capabilities. And more light means a brighter, clearer picture with less noise. So if this leak is indeed accurate, then it sounds like the Galaxy S26 Ultra could technically take worse 3x photos than the S25 Ultra. However, it’s possible that Samsung could offset this camera hardware disadvantage with improved software and a better image signal processor.

As for other camera claims, the Galaxy S26 Ultra was previously tipped to offer wider apertures for the main and 5x cameras. Other notable leaks point to a screen that can protect your privacy, a 5,000mAh battery, and 60W wired charging.

Follow