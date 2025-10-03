Galaxy S26 series selfie camera details leak, and here's what to expect

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR A trusted journalist claims that the Galaxy S26 phones will have 12MP selfie cameras.

This would be in line with previous Galaxy flagships, dating back to the Galaxy S23 range.

This claim suggests that any image quality upgrades might come via software processing.

Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship phones have offered the same selfie cameras for a few years now. However, there’s bad news if you were hoping for a selfie camera upgrade on the Galaxy S26 phones.

WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt noted on Bluesky that the Galaxy S26 series phones would all have a 12MP selfie camera with autofocus. Check out the post screenshot below.

Bluesky/Roland Quandt

It’s entirely possible Samsung could offer a wider aperture, a larger sensor, or other selfie-related hardware upgrades. However, I’m doubtful of this possibility as Samsung has offered the same 12MP f/2.2 selfie camera since the Galaxy S23 series. And we all know that the company isn’t exactly aggressive when it comes to upgrades. This also comes after Apple launched the iPhone 17 family, which offers a square selfie camera sensor so you can take landscape photos while holding the phone in portrait orientation.

For what it’s worth, colleague Ryan Haines was happy with the Galaxy S25 Ultra‘s selfie camera, while C Scott Brown thought the S25 and S25 Plus took selfie shots that were just “fine.” Either way, Samsung will need to rely on image processing and other software smarts to offer improved selfie snaps if these cameras are indeed lifted from previous models.

As for the rear cameras, the Galaxy S26 Pro was previously tipped to have the same cameras as the base S25. The S26 Ultra is also said to have the same cameras as the S25 Ultra, but could deliver a wider aperture for the main camera and telephoto shooter.

