This Galaxy S26 leak is bad news for small-phone lovers

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean outlet reports that Samsung is working on the Galaxy S26 Edge instead of the S26 Plus.

The outlet also revealed screen sizes for all three models, and the base model might get a small size bump.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is still roughly six months away from launch, but that hasn’t stopped the steady stream of leaks. It now looks like we’ve got screen-related details for all three phones.

The Elec reports (h/t: Jukanlosreve on Twitter) that there are three models, namely the base Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. In other words, it looks like Samsung has indeed swapped out the Plus variant for the Edge model. This purported swap comes weeks after reports that Samsung was thinking about ditching the Galaxy S26 Plus in favor of the Galaxy S26 Edge.

The Korean outlet also reports that the Galaxy S26 has a 6.27-inch display, the S26 Edge has a 6.66-inch screen, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 6.89-inch panel. The S26 Edge and S26 Ultra screen sizes will presumably be rounded up to 6.7 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, in line with previous models.

The base model’s 6.27-inch screen size, however, would be a small jump over the S25’s 6.2-inch screen. I’m guessing Samsung could round up the S26’s screen size to 6.3 inches, but we’ll have to wait for more leaks to corroborate that.

This news comes after a trusted outlet reported on several more Galaxy S26 series details. The outlet asserts that the S26 Ultra will have a 200MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto camera (presumably 5x). It also reports that the Galaxy S26 Edge/Plus will have a 50MP ultrawide camera, which would be in line with the S25 Edge.

