Samsung Galaxy S26 series leak hints at an Edge future (again)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly gain a 200MP main camera and a 50MP tele camera.

Samsung’s middle Galaxy S26 model apparently has a 50MP ultrawide camera, much like the Galaxy S25 Edge.

This ultrawide camera potentially hints at the Galaxy S26 Plus being swapped out for an S26 Edge.

We already know that Samsung is hard at work on the Galaxy S26 series, and we’ve seen a few leaks already. Now, a trusted outlet has revealed some more details about Samsung’s 2026 flagship Android phones.

WinFuture reports that three Galaxy S26 phones are in development and are codenamed NPA1, NPA2, and NPA3, citing an unnamed database. The NPA abbreviation could stand for “Next Paradigm.” After all, the Galaxy S25 phones were internally referred to as Paradigm and codenamed PA1, PA2, and PA3.

The outlet says it also spotted a few technical details about the NPA3 model, which is expected to be the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The database points to a 200MP main camera, but there’s no word if this is an upgraded sensor in line with a recent leak. A 50MP telephoto camera was also mentioned, while partners are apparently building the first parts for 5x optical zoom. This presumably means a 50MP 5x camera is making a return. Otherwise, an unspecified ultrawide camera was also mentioned in the database. There’s no word on a 3x camera, though.

There are no technical details for the NPA1 model, which is expected to be the base Galaxy S26. However, WinFuture says the NPA2 model is listed with a 50MP ultrawide camera instead of the Galaxy S25 Plus’s 12MP ultrawide lens. This change would be in line with the Galaxy S25 Edge, which offers a 50MP ultrawide camera. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee the S26 Plus will be replaced by the S26 Edge per previous reports, but it does raise more questions about the fate of a Plus model.

Samsung’s new phones are still half a year away from their expected January release window. Don’t be surprised if we see plenty more leaks and rumors between now and then.

