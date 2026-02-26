Galaxy S26 series quietly introduces a clever new camera feature nobody is talking about

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series has quietly added a new Real-time translation feature in the camera app that overlays translated text directly onto what you’re looking at.

This feature builds on Samsung’s Overlay Translation system in the Gallery app and Samsung Internet.

Older Galaxy phones get photo and web page translation overlays, but real-time camera translation is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series for now.

Samsung has quietly given the Galaxy S26 series a clever new capability that no previous Galaxy phone has had or will get. The company has introduced Real-time translation inside the Galaxy S26’s camera app. While Samsung has been rolling out its Overlay Translation system to older Galaxy devices, the S26 is the first lineup capable of Real-time translations using the tech, directly in the viewfinder.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

So now, instead of showing translated text in floating boxes, the Galaxy S26 series replaces foreign-language text in real time, keeping it anchored to its original position as you move the camera. Street signs, menus, labels, and instructions appear rewritten in your chosen language, and they move naturally with the scene in front of you.

How it works The real-time feature builds on Samsung’s Overlay Translation system, which is also supported on older Galaxy phones, including the S22 series, for still images and web content.

Overlay Translation doesn’t just translate the text, it reconstructs the image itself. The phone detects text using OCR, translates it with Samsung’s neural machine translation engine, removes the original text, restores the background of the image using “AI in-painting,” and then places the translated text back into the image in a matching style and location.

On older Galaxy devices, this process works in the Gallery app and Samsung Internet, where the phone has enough time to fully rebuild the image. The Galaxy S26 takes this a step further by applying the same core idea in real time through the camera.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

That said, real-time camera translation on the Galaxy S26 comes with some performance limits. Advanced in-painting, the step that perfectly reconstructs backgrounds, is currently too heavy to run live in the camera viewfinder and is limited to still image translations in the Gallery app or the browser.

On the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung focuses on fast text recognition and translation, then overlays the translated text dynamically as the camera moves. To use Real-time translation on the Galaxy S26 series, users need to follow these steps: Point the camera at the text or image that needs to be translated

Tap the “T” button > Real-time translation

After a while, the translated text moves with the camera view The translated text stays locked to the scene, creating the impression that what you’re seeing is already in your language.

Samsung says this capability is exclusive to the Galaxy S26 series for now, with plans to bring it to future models as processing power improves.

Follow