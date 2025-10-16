Samsung settles for stagnation? Galaxy S26 camera leak dashes hopes for upgrades

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed a few of the specs for the base model Galaxy S26.

It suggests Samsung will reuse the same camera sensors from years past.

There’s also a mention of a 4,300mAh battery and Exynos 2600 chip.

We’re only a handful of months away from when Samsung usually announces its next-generation Galaxy S devices. When that time comes, we’ll be excited to see what upgrades Samsung gave to the Galaxy S26 series. However, a new leak doesn’t bode well if you were hoping for better cameras, at least for the base model Android flagship.

We’ve already heard plenty of leaks and rumors about the Galaxy S26 series, from charging speeds to display tech. However, a larger portion of those leaks has centered around the cameras, and those leaks have not exactly been encouraging. Today’s leak, courtesy of Twitter user Erencan Yılmaz, further dashes the hopes for an upgrade.

According to Yilmaz, information obtained from One UI 8.5 suggests that the Galaxy S26 (Pro) will have a S5KGN3 main camera, S5K3K1 telephoto camera, IMX564 ultrawide camera, and S5K3LU front camera. These sensors happen to be the same cameras Samsung has used for the last few generations. It also corroborates an earlier report that suggested the same.

Along with these details, the tipster says that the device will feature an Exynos 2600 chip and a 4,300mAh battery. This also corroborates earlier leaks we’ve heard about the battery and processor.

