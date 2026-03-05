Remember: Samsung Galaxy S26 devices come with a free gift card!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon. The deals apply to all color versions, so you can take your pick. Remember, these are pre-order offers. This means they are likely to disappear upon release, which is scheduled for March 11, 2026.

These free storage and free gift card offers have been available since the series’ announcement, but we like to send out reminders. We know life can get busy, and we may forget about these great deals. The March 11th release is also coming up, and chances are these offers won’t be around after that, given they are pre-order deals.

All that’s left to do is pick which Samsung Galaxy S26 device is best for you. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, though, as they are all technically premium smartphones. It’s just a matter of preferences.

Casual users will do more than fine with a Samsung Galaxy S26. It is the smaller model, too, featuring a 6.3-inch display. I happen to prefer smaller phones. If you do, too, this is your best bet. It’s still a great screen with a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel, a Full HD+ resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has the same powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 12GB of RAM. The main difference is that the battery is smaller at 4,300mAh.

Now, if you prefer something larger, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus will be more up your alley. It gets an upgrade to a 6.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. It does come with a larger 4,900mAh battery, and it also charges faster. While the base S26 charges at 25W wired and 15W wirelessly, the Plus model gets 45W wired and 20W wireless charging speeds. The camera system is the same, too, offering 50MP, 12MP, and 10MP shooters.

Those with demanding needs will definitely have them met with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is all but guaranteed to be among the most desired phones of the year. This beast comes with an even larger 6.9-inch panel, also with a QHD+ resolution. Performance is also identical, but the phone gets some nice upgrades across the board. For starters, it has an improved camera system, featuring 200MP, 50MP, 50MP, and 10MP cameras. The battery also gets a significant bump, with a 5,000mAh capacity and much faster charging speeds. These are upgraded 60W wired and 25W wireless speeds.

Again, these offers won’t be around forever, and we know many of you are signing up for these phones sooner or later. If you have your mind set on one of these phones, you might as well take advantage of these offers. Actual discounts won’t come for a while!

