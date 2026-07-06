Samsung's next One UI 9 beta for Galaxy S26 is confirmed to arrive very soon

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has officially confirmed that the fourth One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy S26 series will be released next week.

The announcement comes via an official Samsung community manager, following a major bug-fixing third beta build deployed last month.

The upcoming Android 17-based software will roll out over the air via the Samsung Members app across eligible regions.

Following up on the third One UI 9 beta released for the Galaxy S26 series in the middle of last month, Samsung has now officially confirmed that the fourth One UI 9 beta will be released next week.

According to a notice posted by a Community Manager on Samsung’s Community forums (h/t SammyFans), the beta operations team is on track to release the fourth One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series next week. Samsung is said to be doing its best to release a stable version (a release with good overall system stability and no breaking bugs).

While the announcement did not include a specific date or a detailed changelog, the fourth beta is expected to refine system performance further and polish the user interface. Samsung typically rolls out these updates incrementally, so the initial release next week will likely go live first for testers in South Korea before expanding to other participating regions, including India, Germany, Poland, the UK, and the US.

Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra users enrolled in the beta program should keep an eye on the Samsung Members app next week to grab the Android 17-based over-the-air update as soon as it goes live.

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