Breaking: Galaxy S26 series gets third One UI 9 beta release with major bug fixes

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the third One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series.

The 1,786MB update (firmware ZZF7) includes the June 5, 2026, security patch and fixes key issues involving the privacy display, camera preview screen, camera zoom, and more.

Currently live in Germany, India, Poland, the UK, and South Korea, the new update will soon be available in the US as well.

New month, new One UI 9 beta. Following on the heels of the first and second betas, Samsung has now released the third One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy S26 series.

We’ve received the third One UI 9 update on our Galaxy S26 Ultra in the UK. This Android 17-based update comes with firmware version ending in ZZF7, the June 5, 2026 security patch, and is 1,786MB in size.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

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The changelog for the update notes the following bugs have been fixed: Improved errors related to the privacy display when setting routines or toggling the Quick Panel ON/OFF

Fixed an issue where part of the camera preview screen was cropped under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where widget information, such as weather and battery on the lock screen, was not updating correctly

Improved focus accuracy when using 30x camera zoom

Fixed an issue where the home screen would not swipe left or right when using the pen

Fixed an issue in the My Files app where the file list could not be scrolled to the end

Fixed an issue where the background screen would intermittently turn white when receiving a call

Fixed an issue where the device would reboot once during video streaming

Fixed an issue where the background would appear black when pulling down the status bar

This update is already live in practically all beta regions like Germany, India, Poland, the UK, and South Korea, with the notable exception of the US. We expect users in the US who have signed up for the beta program to receive this update very soon as well.

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